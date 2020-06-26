WATCH: Jungle Beat: The Movie debuts on digital platforms worldwide

Sandcastle Studios’ JUNGLE BEAT: THE MOVIE, made in collaboration with Sunrise Productions, makes its worldwide debut on digital platforms worldwide today! In addition to being available on Apple TV, DSTV BoxOffice and TruthTV, the film will also be available on multiple platforms in 98 countries.

To celebrate the launch, the filmmakers invite viewers to join them for Africa’s first-ever worldwide family movie night. For more info, visit the film’s website.

Grammy Award®-nominated singer/songwriter Natasha Bedingfield has recorded a brand-new song for the JUNGLE BEAT: THE MOVIE entitled “Together in This.” Written by Grammy Award®- winning singer/songwriter Jonas Myrin, the song was not only inspired by the film’s themes of togetherness and friendship, but also the state of the world today, reminding us that although we may be apart, we’re never alone.





“Together in This,” will be the featured single on the soundtrack as well as the official end title track for the film and will be available for download/streaming on June 26.





“'Together in This’ is such a timely song, and we’re so grateful to Jonas and Natasha who both did an incredible job writing and performing it,” said Sandcastle Studios Producer Rita Mbanga. “In this time in our world we so desperately need voices and messages of hope, and we really believe our film and the song will inspire unconditional love and acceptance in a world which needs an abundance of both.”





Jungle Beat: The Movie is a family friendly adventure of epic proportions written and directed by Brent Dawes. When a homesick alien crash-lands his spaceship near the colorful African jungle, his new animal friends need to find a way to get him back to his ship and teach him about friendship and fun before his Space-Conquerer father can take over the planet. The film is based on the global hit series, Jungle Beat, which has broadcast in over 196 countries and across a range of media platforms including TV, cinema and in-flight entertainment.





Co-founder of Sunrise Productions and Executive Producer Phil Cunningham added, “We are passionate about storytelling and particularly stories told through animation, as it has the unique ability to transcend race, cultural, age and gender barriers better than any other entertainment medium. This story carries a message of hope: that love, friendship and acceptance are the most powerful weapons!”





Be sure to gather your family, friends and fur animals for a night on the couch with this heartwarming, feel good movie. Share your exciting Movie Night experience (with ideas from the Jungle Beat Playbook ), tagging Jungle Beat the movie, and you could stand a chance to win a family holiday of a lifetime.





