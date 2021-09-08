WATCH: Mihlali Ndamase shares her biggest regrets in episode 6 of the Lite Show

She spoke with the show’s host, Donovan Goliath about the business behind makeup artistry, acting and how she protects her personal brand. Singer-songwriter, Lee Cole, closes out the episode with his new single ‘Emotional’, be sure not to miss it.

In true Lite Show fashion, the co-hosts poked fun at Donovan for arriving late to the set due to his new sleep schedule – or lack thereof, since becoming a new father and by giving him his new title ‘Papa Don’. But the star of the show was undoubtedly Mihlali – the most followed influencer in the country.

In her interview, she revealed that along with her long list of achievements, she realised early on that she could have a career in digital content creation from her second YouTube video. Initially she was going to pursue a career and land a marketing job with a cosmetic powerhouse but having watched beauty and lifestyle videos and creating her own content, Mihlali realised she could monetise this by making something unique and engaging.

Mihlali has a vibrant personality and energetic vibe in this episode where she shares her tips for success that can help future entrepreneurs stay true to their vision. Being fiercely loyal is important to her and she has expert advice to share for up and coming entrepreneurs.

The Lite Show is Mzansi’s first ever YouTube news show brought to you by Africa’s biggest premium beer brand, Castle Lite, with episodes airing every second Friday on the Castle Lite YouTube channel. Hosted by Donovan and his co-hosts, Mojak Lehoko, Lihle Msimang, Rouge, and Nina Hastie, the show is all about giving South Africans the opportunity to stay abreast of what’s going on while enjoying a good laugh and getting to know more about the featured guests.