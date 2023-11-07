WATCH: Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic tribute show returns to SA

On holiday or on leave in and around Cape Town or Durban over the festive season? Then treat yourself to a rockin’ night out. Cape Town tickets are available at iTickets.co.za and Durban tickets from ticketpros.co.za.

Immerse yourself in the spectacle, grandeur, and energy of the world’s greatest rock band. Big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes… it’s a real rock experience! Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic is thrilled to be bringing sparkling new costuming and some previously never performed Queen tracks to the stage on this tour, allowing die-hard fans to rock the night away. Relive all your favourite tracks and hits from Queen whilst being treated to some of the rarer tracks, reimagined with care, and performed live on stage. Watch the video below to find out more:

Showtime Australia proudly introduces the South African musicians: Warren Vernon-Driscoll performing lead vocals, guitar and piano live on stage in Freddie’s original key; Rusty Red takes on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May with Michael Dickens on drums and Andre van der Merwe on bass guitar. Get ready for a night of non-stop rock anthems including We Will Rock You, We Are the Champions, Radio GaGa, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Another One Bites the Dust, A Kind of Magic, Bohemian Rhapsody and so many more.

Show information: CAPE TOWN DATES AND TIME: Saturday, 09 December, 8pm. Doors open 7pm.

VENUE: Grand Arena, GrandWest BOOKINGS: itickets.co.za

DURBAN DATE AND TIME: Thursday 21 December, Friday 22 December and