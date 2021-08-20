WATCH: Siv Ngesi on acting, pole dancing and challenging local celebs to a boxing match in the latest episode of The Lite Show

In the latest episode of The Lite Show, it’s all about a jack of all trades, Siv Ngesi, one of South Africa’s most dynamic performers. Aside from his diverse talents making waves in the local acting world, Siv is a sought-after comedian, television presenter, MC and producer.

Siv who began his career at age of nine, has been involved in films such as World Unseen, Schweitzer, and lnvictus alongside Idris Elba, to name a few. Acting is his main passion even though he never studied it and it’s at the core of his entertainment repertoire. He speaks about the importance of treating everyone like equals and how he would “rather work with a nice person than a talented one”. He speaks to host Donovan Goliath all about his adventures in the entertainment industry in this extended interview. Watch the full episode below:

Siv was just one of the episode’s entertainment factors as the Lite Show cast, in the spirit of the cabinet reshuffle, attempted to reshuffle their roles and it turned out to be a hilarious disaster – we quickly learn that Mojak and Lihle can’t dance. Nomcebo Zikode, the voice behind international hit Jerusalema, performed her song Bayabuza to close out the episode. The Lite Show is Mzansi’s first ever YouTube news show brought to you by Africa’s biggest premium beer brand, Castle Lite, with episodes airing every second Friday on the Castle Lite YouTube channel. Hosted by Donovan and his co-hosts, Mojak Lehoko, Lihle Msimang, Rouge, and Nina Hastie, the show is all about giving South Africans the opportunity to stay abreast of what’s going on while enjoying a good laugh and getting to know more about the featured guests.