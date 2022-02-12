WATCH: Thando becomes King Of The Hill when Switch Up Your Space elevates his chill zone

It’s off to the hills this week with Castle Lite Switch Up Your Space as the squad travels to … Sunninghill. Thando’s entertainment area needs a switch up, while he spends his weekdays strategizing and meeting deadlines, after work and on the weekends, he really wants a place where he can hang up his hat and kick back and relax with his mates.

Switch up Your Space, the hottest home makeover reality TV show where Castle Lite and our Switch Up squad surprises Thando and four other lucky South Africans with a home makeover just in time to host a small event. The show runs on e-TV every Saturday at 5:30 pm or you can catch the repeat on eReality on Sundays at 3:20 pm. The show was created to make our homes the best place to chill out while chilling in. Each week, our squad, hosted by Okay Wasabi who’s joined by fellow cast members Smash Afrika as the vibe master and interior design guru Ayesha Nobanda, who is accompanied by a surprise celebrity guest, get tasked to #SwitchUp home entertainment areas. Thando wants a wholesome garden area with enough sitting for all his friends and he calls his chill spot “The Hill”, but it lacks the design and feel to meet the chilled vibes that he wants to experience with his people. So the Castle Lite switch up squad needed to take things up a notch in order to make Thando’s chill zone the coolest Hill in the block.

The squad turns his bland and dreary garden into a full-blown picnicy area where Thando and his friends can unlock and enjoy refreshing drinks over some delightful snacks and chats. His wish is to be able to entertain his friends in a way that would make them feel like they were out and about, even though they were chilling in and with the Castle Lite vibe starter pack, filled with all the things that bring a chill-in together, Thando’s space was unlocked and switched up. WATCH the preview below:

“It used to be so dull and boring out here,” says Thando. “But now it’s the ideal place I can hang out with my friends and relax the way I want to after a long week of stressful and exhausting work.” He says being a strategist means you’re always thinking on your feet but this new chill space gives him the opportunity to put those tired feet up and let go of all his worries. The show has key surprises for participants, and viewers can stand a chance to win their own Switch Up worth R150 000.00. To stand a chance to win, all you need to do is sign up on www.castlelite.co.za/Switch-Up-Your-Space and let us know why you deserve a space Switch Up, like Thando who managed to #SwitchUp with #CastleLite. For more information or to catch up on previous episodes check out www.castlelite.co.za and follow the official social media pages:

