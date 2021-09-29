WATCH: The Lite Show closes with Schalk Bezuidenhout & MFR Souls

The guest on the last episode of The Lite Show season 2 was comedy royalty Schalk Bezuidenhout – straight out of Kempton. In an extended interview with Donovan, Schalk shares about his beginnings in comedy and how opening for Trevor Noah in 2015 opened the door for his one-man shows. Schalk and Donovan share a dynamic bond as they speak about the comedy series they love.

His humour and perspective on comedy and the entertainment industry shows that he’s not just a performer but he thinks about how his work impacts the industry as a whole. Watch the full interview:

The final musical act of the season was with the Kings of Amapiano, MFR Souls. The duo, made up of Maero and Force Reloaded, scored themselves a TikTok Song of The Year Nomination for their hit single Amanikiniki, which went viral with a dance challenge. The duo performed their latest single titled Abahambayo featuring Mzulu Kakhulu, Khobzn Kiavalla and DJ T-Man SA. The Kings of Amapiano, MFR Souls. The show’s Season 2 has been energetic and inspiring with guests such as Elsa Majimbo, Mihlali Ndamase, Holly Rey, and Siv Ngesi, among others. These guests opened up to Donovan about their personal ideas and experiences while bringing a unique and entertaining perspective on life and the entertainment industry.

The Lite Show is Mzansi’s first ever YouTube news show brought to you by Africa’s biggest premium beer brand, Castle Lite. The show is all about giving South Africans the opportunity to stay abreast of what’s going on while enjoying a good laugh and getting to know more about the featured guests. Despite everything going on in the world right now, the second season of The Lite Show managed to bring the laughs as the cast pranked each other, shared the “lite” side of trending stories, and kept viewers entertained with engaging guests and top musical performances. While season 2 has come to a close, don’t worry. You can, re-watch your favourite episodes and relive the moments you loved most. Catch all the episodes on the Castle Lite YouTube channel.