Watch the movie - the whole movie - at Ster-Kinekor

The couple is about to seal their romance with a beautiful kiss as the sun sets; the superhero is about to save the world; the cops finally catch up with the bad guy - and then load shedding strikes and the wi-fi drops, or the kids are hungry, mother-in-law calls for a chat, or the neighbour’s leaf-blower starts blasting. These minor interferences and irritations will leave you in suspense and disbelief. What happens next? There is only one way to deal with all the annoying interruptions of watching a movie at home - go and see it on the big screen at Ster-Kinekor.

Directors create movie masterpieces to be viewed in the best possible format - and the audience owes it to them to watch the final cut in the cinema. Ster-Kinekor’s cinemas are open. Watching a movie in any of the cinemas promises an interference-free experience - even when there’s load shedding. There’s all the special moments that add up to a great movie-watching experience inside a cinema. The smell of freshly popped and salted popcorn, the yummy slushies, the large relaxing leather seats in Cine Prestige, the totally immersive IMAX experience, and of course, the sense of excitement and wonder as the lights fade, the movie starts playing and you are transported to another world for a few magical hours.

If watching a movie on the biggest screen gets the adrenaline flowing, IMAX is your go-to cinema for big blockbuster titles such as the popular and the much-anticipated "Avatar: The Way of Water". With so many different viewing experiences on offer for enjoying nothing but the movie, Ster-Kinekor cinema complexes have something for all cinemagoers. If it's a dreamy date night, nothing beats the love seat in a luxurious Cine Prestige cinema with drinks and snacks delivered to your seat.

If watching the movie on the biggest movie screen gets the adrenaline flowing, IMAX is your go-to cinema for big blockbuster titles such as the popular and the much-anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water” releasing in December. And, if you want to feel the movie while you are watching it, head to a D-BOX cinema, where the seats vibrate and move under you as they mimic the live action unfolding on the screen. Keeping the kids entertained is another promise from Ster-Kinekor with its brightly-coloured Kids’ Cinemas featuring a play area, beanbags, ball ponds and slides.

