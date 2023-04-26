We Will Rock you returns to Cape Town

The new production and major world tour of Queen and Ben Elton’s multi award-winning rock musical We Will Rock You featuring an all-South African cast, crew and band began in Manila, The Philippines in October 2022.

After touring Asia, this hit musical returned home, playing to packed houses to critical acclaim and rave reviews at Montecasino’s Teatro. Next stop on the We Will Rock You world tour, is Cape Town, at Artscape from 5 May to 4 June 2023. Thereafter the We Will Rock You World Tour continues in various territories abroad. Book today at www.showtime.co.za or Ticketmaster.

We Will Rock You is not a tribute show, nor does it tell the story of Queen or the legendary Freddie Mercury. Instead, We Will Rock You is a large full scale new vision musical theatre production with its own storyline set to the music of 24 of Queen’s most popular hits, including Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Killer Queen, and the worldwide favourites We are the Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody and of course, We Will Rock You. The show is about a group of bohemians in a dystopian future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians together with society misfits Scaramouche and Galileo, embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and the rebirth of the age of rock.

The musical is produced by SA promoter, Showtime Management in conjunction with Selladoor Worldwide, Carlos Candal, Gavin Kalin Productions and Limelight Productions. The highly talented 27-member all South African We Will Rock You cast is a combination of established, well-known performers and fresh new talent, making their musical theatre debut. Capetonians Nicolette Fernandes plays the leading role of the ‘sarcastic, cynical’ Scaramouche alongside fellow Capetonian, Stuart Brown as Galileo, the dreamer who hears strange words in his head. Stage and screen actress, singer and dancer Londiwe Dhlomo plays the villain Killer Queen who rules Planet Mall with an iron fist, assisted by her second in command, Khashoggi, played by award-winning film, television and stage actor Craig Urbani. Tiaan Rautenbach plays the role of Buddy who tries to figure out the "exact date the music died".

International and local musical theatre performer as well as television and feature film actor, Richard Gau plays Brit, alongside Danelle Cronje in the role of Oz. Performing on stage, alongside the seven leads is a twenty strong highly talented ensemble who perform to the six piece live band. The show tours locally and abroad with a crew of twenty. In addition, local crew from the city of performance are hired for the show season. We Will Rock You is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award nominee Nick Winston working with Associate Director and Choreographer, Ryan-Lee Seager and assistant Choreographer, Libby Watts. Stuart Morley is the Music Consultant and Mark Crossland is the Musical Supervisor.

Set design is by Tom Rogers; costume design by Sarah Mercade, working with costume supervisor, Megan Rarity; lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Ben Harrison. We Will Rock You has a combined international and South African creative team including Darren Greeff (Resident Director and Resident Choreographer), Kevin Kraak (Musical Director), Alistair Kilbee (Technical Director, Gearhouse Splitbeam), Clement Makana (Lighting), Strett Spies (Sound) and Peter Taylor (Company Manager). Ticketmaster is the ONLY official exclusive ticketing agent and tickets should not be purchased from any other supplier/outlets.