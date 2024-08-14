Women spill the tea on what Women’s Month means to them at Radisson Blu Umhlanga’s High Tea

At the Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga’s Women’s Day High Tea, celebrities and women in attendance had a ball in their Sunday best and were showered with motivation on how to take on the world that still under-estimates women. IOL asked the women who attended what Women’s Month represents and means to them.

Kim Jayde The award-winning media personality said it’s the one month where women get to celebrate each other. “We celebrate the queens, mothers, sisters and nurturers in our lives. The truth of the matter is, as women in South Africa, we face daily challenges, not only fighting the patriarchal system and fighting for equality and equal opportunity. “But in the country, we also face violence every day. So this month everyone is super conscious of celebrating and uplifting each other against the backdrop of this adversity.”

Keri Miller Miller who was the MC at the event, said she felt the month is more special as something seems to have shifted a bit. “We have moved towards that strong female. It is a celebration of the women who are not afraid to stand up and those who are also not afraid to say ‘yes’ even if the people around them are saying no. “Also the women who are not afraid to say no even when the people around them are trying to push them to say ‘yes’.”

Dr Lashika Athmaram, Mrs SA 1 st Princess 2024 - Noeline Rajbally, Sita Hiralal – Owner of Amor Couture based in Oceans Mall, Vino Govender and Rommel Naidoo Picture: Supplied. Sorisha Naidoo The reality star and entrepreneur told those in attendance to believe in themselves and act like they already have it. “Have and present the feeling inside you and believe that one day it will come true.” Dr Portia Mazabane The accomplished psychologist called for women to take care of their mental health even if its not Women’s Month.

“This month represents an opportunity for women to reflect, restart and begin to allow themselves to explore more opportunities for themselves and bearing in mind how far they have come and what they have achieved. “It is a reminder of the resilience we carry as women.” One of the esteemed speakers, Sorisha Naidoo - a philanthropist and a dynamicbusinesswoman interacting with the ladies at the event. Picture: Supplied. Nontobeko Hlophe