Patricia Arquette has done it again. After blowing us away with her performance in "Escape to Dannemora", which bagged her a Golden Globe for best actress, I didn’t think she could top that. I was wrong.
Anyone who has seen her in "The Act", which won her a Primetime Emmy for outstanding supporting actress, will share my high-praise.
Arquette is utterly mesmerising as Dee Dee Blanchard. At first, she appears to be a doting and overprotective mother to Gypsy (Joey King). Gypsy is very sweet-natured. She is wheelchair-bound and is fed through a drip. And at night her mother hooks her up to a breathing apparatus.
Dee Dee also shaves Gypsy’s head. Clearly, Gypsy is a very sick teenager. Her mother mollycoddles her to the point where she isn’t allowed to eat anything sugary as Gypsy is told she is allergic to it.
Having moved to a new neighbourhood, Gypsy befriends Lacey (AnnaSophia Robb). In doing so, she becomes curious about most things, especially boys – and what it’s like to have that first kiss.