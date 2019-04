Pearl Modiadie. Picture: Instagram



Tis the season to be jolly so goes the old saying, and for South African celebrities, this saying could not be more true.

The festive season is about having fun and relaxing, and depending on your tax bracket, the best way to relax might be a first class ticket to France or the Maldives.





Some of Mzansi's hottest and most hard-working celebrities decided to give themselves a well-deserved break this December by jetting off to different countries around the world.





TV presenter and radio host Pearl Modiadie treated herself to a holiday in France where she visited the Eiffel Tower, The Arc De Triomphe and the famous Mont Saint-Michel.





See pictures below:

































On the other side of the world, Minnie Dlamini-Jones was soaking up the sun in the Maldives. The star shared pictures with her 2.5 million Instagram followers of herself enjoying island life.Reigning Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2018 1st runner-up, Tamaryn Green also enjoyed some time with her family in Thailand after the Miss Universe contest. She jetted off to Phuket from Bangkok.