Controversial King and Queen of Gqom, Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo. "Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday. This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Alyssia Birjalal and Liam Karabo Joyce and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office. The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry. No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it. "Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.

It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.

This week the team talks about the controversial King and Queen of Gqom, Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo who will be featured on a special episode of S'khipha Amafiles, hosted by Jub Jub.

We also talk about Kim K's possible range of mens' Skims shapewear and rapper T.I's interview on The Red Table with Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the "Topic Of The Week" segment we look at reality shows that have become really annoying to watch as well as upcoming reality TV shows that seem unnecessary.

This week, the team bans Lizzo for publicly shaming a delivery person on social media, forcing the lady to quit her job.

