The show is celebrity news and popular culture served with the spiciest of the city’s curry.

This week's episode is hosted by Independent Media Lifestyle’s Buhle Mbonambi, Sacha van Niekerk and Nosipho Nyide and is recorded at Independent Media’s Durban office.

"Stirring The Pop" is a news, entertainment, lifestyle and pop culture podcast. A new episode is uploaded every Friday.

No topic is sacred – if the streets are talking about it, "Stirring The Pop" will talk about it.

"Stirring The Pop" is a no-holds barred discussion about all things entertainment.





It starts with a hot topics and entertainment news segment, "SPICE", which looks into what happened in pop culture every week, especially at the South African entertainment scene and the African continent followed by the celebrity of the week, a topic of the week and also stan or ban.





This week the team shares their views on the many celebrity weddings that happened this past week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's break-up, the Sussexes suing the Mail on Sunday and KO's fight with a fan over illegal downloads.





They also talk about the YouTuber beef that broke out on social media earlier this week, thanks to a video critiqueing other YouTubers being called into question; they give props to actress, Nqobile Khumalo on winning an award for her work on Scandal! and also talk about how Tom Holland was able to save negotiations between Sony and the Marvel over his Spiderman role.





The team also wants to know what Bonang Matheba's prayer was for 2019 because her reign refuses (rightfully so) to let up.





Listen to the full podcast below: