Pride Month webinar highlights representation, gender, equality and privilege

Theydies and Gentlethems, in celebration of Pride Month, The Star and the Lifestyle unit hosted a webinar to help create awareness of LGBTQI+ issues.

Acting as the host for the informative session, Lifestyle journalist Jamal Grootboom (he/him) was joined by activist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Thami Kotlolo AKA ThamiDish(he/him), and storyteller, poet, body positivity and mental health activist Sizakele Phohleli(she/her).

During the discussion, they tackled visibility, equality, gender and queer representation within the LGBTQI+ community.

For those who don't know, the reason Pride Month is celebrated in June is due to the Stonewall Riots in New York City that happened in 1969.

Where black and brown trans women, specifically Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera led a riot against the police who were targeting gay bars which led to the gay liberation movement.

While Pride parades occur at different times of the year, usually in the summertime, the queer community globally comes together to celebrate our queer identities in June.

During this informative webinar session Jamal, Thami and Sizakele looked at coming out in safe spaces.