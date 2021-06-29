Queer+ Magazine: Category is...Pride month

It’s Pride Month! A time to celebrate your authentic self and remember that there is a community of fearless people who fought battles to allow the freedoms experienced today. It is a month of colour, education, fun and remembrance.

However, Pride Month in South Africa has been difficult. And the unfortunate part is what has been happening is not exclusive to June. Queer people across the country are being brutally killed simply for being themselves. In this edition, we pay tribute to those who have been killed. We have put together a guide on how to protect yourself when needed.

We also look at the meaning of Pride and how that beautiful flag seeped into history. With ballroom culture making waves within the community and outside, we look at this art form along with voguing. We spoke to Vogue Nights Jozi founder Lelo Whatsgood about why he started the ballroom extravaganza, and take a look at HBO Max’s voguing competition show “Legendary” and why it’s okay to praise and criticise it.

Furthermore, since voguing has caught the attention of people, we also broke down the five elements of Vogue Femme with a short explainer on how to execute each element. We also look at the importance of kink/kinksters at Pride and why they play a key part in the queer liberation movement, and how queer bodies shouldn’t be policed at a Pride parade. It’s a fabulous read!