Queer+ Magazine: The love issue

Life is too short to ignore love – while no one knows who said that, the fact remains. Life really is short and being in love and seeking romantic companionship plays a big part in many people’s lives. With queer acceptance becoming more and more normalised it has also allowed more members of the LGBTQIA+ community to find love and be loved openly. While many people still subscribe to the concept of monogamy, a growing number of individuals have gone for a more unconventional route. Whether it be polyamory, open relationships or a throuple, love in the queer community comes in various shapes and sizes, and for our third issue we wanted to unpack this.

We spoke to No Hiding Here director Gabe Gabriel, YouTuber Pup Amp and his partner, well known porn director Mr. Kristofer, about being queer kinksters, and look at famous queer couples who are in conventional and unconventional relationships.

This includes Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith, Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya, Bob The Drag Queen and his two boyfriends Ezra Michel and Jacob Ritts, and Derrick Barry and his partners, Mackenzie Claude and Nick San Pedro.

Furthermore, we highlight Pop Inn offers of free sexual health services to key populations at clinics around South Africa, and queer movies and books you should look into.

So no matter your definition of love, let’s celebrate it.

Read the third issue of Queer+ Magazine here.