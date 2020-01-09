Andy Cohen has jokingly offered the Duchess of Sussex a role in "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" following the news she and Prince Harry are stepping back from royal life.
The 51-year-old presenter is executive producer of the franchise and joked the former "Suits" actress would be welcome to join one of the reality shows following the news she and her husband Prince Harry are stepping back from senior royal duties and will be dividing their time between the UK and North America.
He commented on the Instagram announcement made by the royal couple: "Open invite for The Duchess to joining #RHOBH.(sic)"
And that's not the only job offer Harry and Meghan - who have eight-month-old son Archie together - have received as 'The Daily Show' have also found a position for them.
They tweeted: "We're hiring."