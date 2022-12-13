Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Another bombshell as Prince Harry accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘lying to protect Prince William’

In the trailer, Meghan, who previously was known as Meghan Markle before she gave up acting and married Harry, claims she was ‘being fed to the wolves’. Picture: Netflix

Published 2h ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accused Buckingham Palace of being willing to "lie to protect" his "brother Prince William but "were never willing to tell the truth to protect" him and his wife.

In a new 90-second trailer for the final three episodes of the couple's Netflix documentary, Harry, 38, makes an accusation that the protection offered to his 40-year-old sibling William, who is next in line to the British throne after their father King Charles III, was never afforded to him and his wife Meghan, 41.

In the teaser released on Monday, Harry says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

In the trailer, Meghan, who previously was known as Meghan Markle before she gave up acting and married Harry, claims she was "being fed to the wolves" as Harry speaks about "institutional gaslighting" as footage is shown of newspaper presses rolling.

Speaking into the camera, Meghan says: "I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves.”

Harry also asks: “I wonder what would have happened to us if we hadn’t got out when we did?”

To which Meghan adds: “Our security was being pulled, everyone in the world knew where we were.”

The final three episodes of docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday.

The trailer, which also features the couple's children, Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lilibet, ends with Harry saying: ”I have always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."

