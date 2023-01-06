Another shocking reveal: Prince Harry became 'sloppily angry' during argument

Prince Harry became "sloppily angry" during an argument with the Duchess of Sussex. The 38-year-old prince has recalled having a heated disagreement with his wife, admitting that he became “touchy" and "angry".

In his new memoir “Spare”, an excerpt of which has been shared with Us Weekly, Harry says: "For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. "Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry." Watch video:

Harry admitted to overreacting to something that his wife said and taking it "the wrong way". The prince - who married the duchess in Windsor in May 2018 - suggested that the argument stemmed from a cultural difference that exists between them. Reflecting on the argument and the reasons behind it, Harry said: "I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me?’ I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly.

"As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause." However, the loved-up duo - who have Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months - ultimately managed to reconcile their differences and they quickly moved on from their disagreement. Harry recalled: "She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that. I nodded. She wanted to know where it came from.

