The Duke and Duchess, along with the little tot, visited the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

What do you gift a little prince? It's a thought that must have gone through Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's mind when the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation presented Baby Archie with a beautifully-prepared gift basket. The Duke and Duchess, along with the little tot, visited the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation on Wednesday for a meeting with the retired archbishop and a briefing on the Foundation’s work.

“Thank you for your concern and interest in the welfare of our people. It’s very heartwarming, let me tell you, very heartwarming to realise that you really, genuinely are caring people,” Tutu told the royal couple.

Prince Harry replied: “We all try to make things better.”

The foundation's CFO Piyushi Kotecha and the archbishop’s eldest daughter, Thandeka, then presented the couple with a basket of gifts celebrating South Africa's women, children and non-racialism - including several gifts for Archie.