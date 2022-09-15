Archie and Lillibet to become Prince and Princess but will not get HRH titles

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are said to be "furious" that their children will not get HRH titles. The royal couple, who tied the knot back in 2018 and have Archie, three, and Lillibet, 15 months, have reportedly "insisted" on their children being granted royal titles in the days since Queen Elizabeth died, and while the pair are expected to become Prince and Princess, they will not be granted the title of His/Her Royal Highness by King Charles.

A source said: "Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue, and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security. Watch video: “There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess.

“They have been relentless since the Queen died. But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH." The Duke of Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties back in January 2020 and relocated to Los Angeles with their children, and the source went on to explain that because they are no longer classed as "working royals", Archie and Lillibet will not be able to use the same title as the Prince and Princess of Wales' children. The insider told The Sun newspaper: "That is the agreement — they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals."

The news comes just days after the death of Queen Elizabeth - who passed away at the age of 96 at her Balmoral estate last Thursday following a 70-year-reign - and her son King Charles wished the couple his "love" as he announced new titles in his first speech. He said: "Our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given. “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

