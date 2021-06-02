Bones found near Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's home

Human remains have been discovered near to Prince Harry and duchess Meghan's California home.

The bones, thought to be from a Native American and dating back hundreds of years, were discovered by workmen.

The exact address where they were found hasn’t been made public, but the area is believed to be less than 400 yards from the Montecito mansion where Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan live with their two-year-old son Archie.

The police have called in a forensic anthropologist to determine the exact age of the skeletal remains.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said if the bones turn out not to date back centuries then they will investigate.

According to The Sun newspaper, she said: “We will have to get out our magnifying glasses.”

Revealing how the discovery happened, a source said: “Work stopped right away on the property and the cops were called in. It’s quite a lot of drama for a place like Montecito.

Harry, 36, and 39-year-old Meghan - previously known as Meghan Markle - moved to California in 2020, after deciding to step back as senior members of the British royal family.

A statement released through their spokesperson at the time read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year.

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”

Having left the UK behind they originally spent time in a remote part of Vancouver Island, Canada, before heading to Los Angeles.

After moving from Canada to the US they temporarily stayed at the Beverly Hills home of Meghan’s friend Tyler Perry while they were house-hunting.