FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)



Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed a baby boy on Monday just hours after the former actress went into labour.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the baby arrival.





The newborn is seventh in line to the throne, behind the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and his children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and the Duke of Sussex.





Read the royal baby announcement below.



