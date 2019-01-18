Britain's Prince Philip. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

Prince Philip was breathalysed by police following a car crash on Thursday (17.01.19), which left him "shocked and shaken". The 97-year-old royal was involved in a collision near the Sandringham Estate, eastern England, while driving his Land Rover, but fortunately he was uninjured and both he and the other motorist, who was driving a Kia, provided negative readings after giving breath tests.

Two women in the Kia required hospital treatment after suffering cuts and an arm injury, but both have since been discharged.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "The male driver of the Land Rover was uninjured.

"The female driver of the Kia suffered cuts while the female passenger sustained an arm injury, both requiring hospital treatment.

"We can confirm both casualties have been treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and have since been discharged.

"It is force policy to breath test drivers involved in collisions. We can confirm both drivers were tested and provided negative readings."

A witness, Roy Warne, 75, said the Duke of Edinburgh was "conscious" when he was pulled from the wreckage, but "very, very shocked and shaken".

Roy also claims he heard Philip later tell police he was "dazzled by the sun", and he is said to have told rescuers: "My legs. Where should I put my legs?"

The Barrister rushed to help Philip out of the Land Rover.

He told The Sun newspaper: "It was frightening to see.

"I looked down and had the Prince's blood on my hands.

"All I could think is, thank goodness there wasn't more."

Following the incident, Buckingham Palace confirmed the duke was "not injured".

They said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene."

Prince Philip had been staying at the Sandringham Estate with Queen Elizabeth over the Christmas period, and is said to have been checked over by a doctor.

He is now resting alongside his wife and will be monitored by doctors in the coming days.