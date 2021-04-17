Buckingham Palace releases Prince Philip's order of service

Prince Philip's service to the country will be remembered at his funeral. The 99-year-old royal - who passed away a week ago on Friday - will be laid to rest on Saturday April 17 at Windsor Castle and in an order of service, the blessing mentions "his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth" as well as his "kindness, humour and humanity". The blessing reads: "We are here today in St George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. “With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. “We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

“Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.

“We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal."

Prince Philip had chosen the Victorian hymn 'Eternal Father, Strong To Save' to be sung at his funeral.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip's funeral will be a "profound" chance for Queen Elizabeth II to say goodbye to her husband of 73 years, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

He said: "We really have to avoid judging from anything external. She's the Queen. She will behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does.

"And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years. I think that must be a very, very profound thing ... in anybody's life."