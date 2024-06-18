Catherine, Princess of Wales appears at first public event since cancer diagnosis

Kate, 42, who revealed in March she was receiving chemotherapy treatment, rode in a carriage alongside her three children at the annual celebration for King Charles III's official birthday , in her first public appearance since December.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Saturday made a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending the Trooping the Colour military parade in London.

Ahead of her highly anticipated public appearance, Kate took to Instagram to share a new picture of herself taken by Matt Porteous and in her caption thanked the public for their support and encouragement over the last couple of months.

The Princess of Wales also gave an honest update about her recovery and treatment which is still on going.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”