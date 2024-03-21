Catherine, Princess of Wales is working from home

Catherine, Princess of Wales has been working from home on her early years project while she recovers from abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace have confirmed.

The 41-year-old royal had an operation in January and while she hasn't yet returned to carrying out public engagements, Kensington Palace have confirmed she has been kept up to date with her initiative and the "overwhelmingly positive" results of a study funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “The Princess has been kept updated throughout the process.”

Catherine had personally suggested the use of a baby observation tool by health visitors to improve how they spot signs of social and emotional development in young children after seeing it in action during a 2022 visit to Denmark.