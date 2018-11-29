Amal Clooney and George Clooney. Picture: AP

Hollywood's A-list couple George and Amal Clooney are reportedly among the godparents of Prince Harry and Meghan's first-born child. Speaking to the Daily Mail, George's cousin Ben Breslin - who still lives in George's hometown of Augusta, Kentucky - told the publication that they are convinced the pair will have the honour after becoming incredibly close with the royal couple.

The Clooney's were among the celebrity guests who attended the royal wedding in May, and the Duke and Duchess also spent time with the Clooney's at their luxury residence on Lake Como after their nuptials, where they met the actor and human rights lawyer's toddler twins, Ella and Alexander.

A source close to both famous couples told the Daily Mail that Amal and Meghan have been close for years, and Harry and George have become buddies because of that.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are set to leave Kensington Palace for a new home in Windsor.

The couple currently reside in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London but plan to move to the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle next year before their first child is born.