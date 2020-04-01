Daddy duties: Harry goes shopping on his own, loads up on baby wipes

London - As he starts a new life in California and steps back from life as a working royal, the Duke of Sussex appears to be getting to grips with not just one new role, but a trolley-load.

In an extraordinary image, Harry smiles as he manoeuvres a pile of toilet rolls out of the supermarket. Shoppers look on in amazement as the prince, dressed casually in a baseball cap, baggy blue hoodie, tracksuit trousers and orange trainers, pushes his trolley, which also contains baby wipes.

One stunned onlooker, Sofia Proll, said: "I really couldn’t believe it – he could have been any other ordinary shopper. You really don’t expect to see a real-life prince in Costco – it just never happens. There’s panic buying here and he queued up like everyone else. There were no airs and graces.

"Not many people seemed to recognise him because it was all so utterly out of context, but I did.

"When he realised I was staring at him, it was as if he was saying: 'Yes – this is totally unbelievable, isn’t it?'. Everyone thought he was being foolish."