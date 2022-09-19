Danny Boyle 'persuaded' Queen Elizabeth to take part in James Bond sketch

Danny Boyle "persuaded" Queen Elizabeth to take part in the “007” sketch for the Olympics. The late monarch - who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 following a 70 year reign - appeared alongside “James Bond” star Daniel Craig back in 2012, as part of a sketch for the opening of the 2012 Olympics in London which saw her go on a mission with the legendary spy before a stand-in was seen skydiving into the London Stadium, with acclaimed director Danny Boyle having been the one to persuade Her Late Majesty to take part in the first place.

Lord Sebastian Coe, who served as London Organising Committee member for the Olympics, said: "There isn't a day that goes by without somebody somewhere in the world asking me about this. A whole heap of people still believe that she genuinely jumped from the helicopter. “It was the only day during the seven-year period of preparation of the games that I felt the globe wobble,” he said, recalling the “extraordinary moment” when, “Danny Boyle, the director, came in and said 'I've done some market research and it shows that the Queen and James Bond, in that order, are the global iconic figures' , and I was fine until that moment when he said 'Wouldn't it be great if we could get them to jump out of a helicopter?' ” Queen Elizabeth and ‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig ‘jumped’ out of a helicopter for the opening of the 2012 Olympics in London. Picture: Bang Showbiz. “And in fairness, it was Danny who got it across the line. There are lots of things that are said about it but it was actually Danny who persuaded her."