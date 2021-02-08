Duchess Catherine: Prince William is my greatest support

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Duchess Catherine has confessed her husband Prince William is her "greatest support" amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 39-year-old royal heaped praise on her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, as she joined an online meeting to discuss how people have coped with parenting during the pandemic. When asked who her greatest support was, the Duchess of Cambridge - who has been married to William since 2011 - held up a piece of paper with her husband's name written on it. Whilst moderator Melissa Loosemore told Duchess Catherine of her gesture: "That’s lovely, lovely to hear. We don’t want it to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?" And Kate admitted it has been a tough time for all during the health crisis.

Speaking about how everyone has been feeling, she said: "This has been really difficult for lots of families, not being able to rely on their usual support systems."

Duchess Catherine - who has Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, with her husband - enjoyed lockdown for the "extra time" she's spent with her family.

One mother who met with Duchess Catherine in London, she shared: "She said everyone has had a difficult time but it was nice as well to have family time."

Whilst another parent, Morgan Alex, recalled: "It sounded like she really appreciated lockdown for the extra time she's been able to spend with her family and seeing the positives in that."

And whilst Duchess Catherine appreciates it has been difficult for people to meet up in a socially distanced way, she feels it's important for people to talk and listen.

She shared: "Does it help emotionally too? You feel less judged? Everybody needs to have those friendships. It must be difficult to meet up socially-distancing ... It's good being able to listen and being listened while being off guard. It is so important for your emotional well-being.

““With your experiences it’s so important that you've been through it. Without what you are providing, that form of relationship, you can feel so isolated. You should be very proud."