Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been "naive" about the pressures of royal life, according to her former agent.
Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne thinks the ex-'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 - was ignorant to the pressures and scrutiny that comes with being a member of the British royal family.
Gina told MailOnline: "She was naive. I still think that now."
The Duchess and Gina actually had lunch hours before the actress' first date with Prince Harry in 2016.
Gina. 54 - who has not worked with Meghan since October 2017 - recalled the Duchess telling her about her planned date with the Prince.