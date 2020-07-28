Duchess Meghan blasted for 'whining' by her father

Duchess Meghan's father Thomas Markle has hit out at his daughter and her husband Prince Harry for "whining and complaining" in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thomas Markle, 76, who has been estranged from his daughter since before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, after the couple discovered he had colluded with the paparazzi, blasted the publication of new biography “Finding Freedom”, which details Harry and Meghan's issues with royal life. He told The Sun newspaper: "This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything - because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I love my daughter but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now." Thomas also spoke about a passage from the book, published in The Times and Sunday Times, which claims that Harry and Meghan "rejected" getting protection for her father after her romance with Harry got serious.

He said: "The fact the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news."

The retired lighting director, who pulled out of attending Meghan and Harry's wedding due to ill health, previously claimed to have been "ghosted" by his daughter.

He said: "I'm not sure why it's happening. I love my daughter very much. I wish she would reach out, send me a text, anything. There has to be a place for me. I'm her father."

Thomas has also said his daughter - whose mother, Doria Ragland, was her only relative in attendance at her wedding - has a history of "dumping" those around her.

He said: "My daughter dumped me one day before she got married, she has dumped