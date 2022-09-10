Duchess Meghan cancels planned appearances after death of Queen

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has cancelled several planned appearances in New York following the death of Queen Elizabeth. The 41-year-old royal had been scheduled to visit the UN General Assembly in Manhattan with her husband Prince Harry and appear solo on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on September 20, but those plans have been axed as the late monarch's funeral is expected to take place on September 19.

Meghan is also reportedly set to delay the release of the next episode of her podcast “Archetypes”, following the death of her husband's grandmother. A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "Meghan was due on Fallon. I don’t even know what she was going to talk about, but that’s obviously cancelled now." Meghan and Harry, 37, who reside in California, had been in the UK for some planned events when the Queen died this week, and they are expected to remain there until the funeral.

It is not known if their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months, will be brought over from California during this time. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at odds with Harry's family ever since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020, King Charles, 73, offered them an olive branch in his first televised speech to the nation this week. He said: "I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."