Duchess Meghan made a surprise visit to a women's centre on Tuesday, just days after Queen Elizabeth revealed she was "supportive" of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.
The Duchess of Sussex - who, alongside her husband Prince Harry, recently revealed they want to step back as "senior" members of the Royal Family and split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom - visited Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver, Canada, where she had tea and discussed women's issues.
Taking to their official Facebook account, the centre shared the news of the visit, writing: "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."