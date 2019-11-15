Duchess Meghan held a secret meeting with Hillary Clinton at her home in Windsor.
The 38-year-old royal was joined by her husband Prince Harry and their six-month-old son Archie as they met the US politician, of which the Duchess is a huge fan, at their home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Both women have a lot of admiration for each other and it was a very sweet, warm meeting. They are mutual fangirls!"
The duo reportedly even discussed a letter that the Duchess of Sussex wrote to Hillary when she was just 11-years-old, urging for the removal of a "sexist" advertisement for a form of dishwasher soap.
The politician has publicly supported Duchess Meghan in the wake of the attacks made against her in the media and wider world.