Duchess Meghan pays her respects to Uyinene Mrwetyana







Duchess Meghan Markle pays her respects at a memorial to Uyinene Mrwetyana in Claremont, Cape Town. Picture from Instagram The Duchess of Sussex's official schedule of events took a break on Wednesday, but she found time to visit the Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered.

The 19-year-old was allegedly killed by a 42-year-old Post Office worker who has since been arrested and faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Duchess Meghan has been taking a break while on the Southern Africa Royal Tour with her husband, Prince Harry. On Wednesday he left SA for official duties in Botswana, Angola and Malawi.









While in Cape Town, Duchess Meghan felt it important to visit the site where Uyinene was killed and according to the couple's Instagram account "The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences."







This is something that Duchess Meghan apparently felt that she needed to do. "Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to the Duchess," according to the post.





The Sussex royal tour continues in South Africa next week with Duchess Meghan travelling to Johannesburg on Tuesday 1 October and Prince Harry meeting up with her while she does her official duties which includes a few meet and greets with NGO's and volunteers.





Before they leave next week the couple will also be meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe as part of their official itinerary.

