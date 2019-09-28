Duchess Meghan Markle pays her respects at a memorial to Uyinene Mrwetyana in Claremont, Cape Town. Picture from Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex's official schedule of events took a break on Wednesday, but she found time to visit the Post Office in Claremont, Cape Town where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered.

The 19-year-old was allegedly killed by a 42-year-old Post Office worker who has since been arrested and faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Duchess Meghan has been taking a break while on the Southern Africa Royal Tour with her husband, Prince Harry. On Wednesday he left SA for official duties in Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext

While in Cape Town, Duchess Meghan felt it important to visit the site where Uyinene was killed and according to the couple's Instagram account "The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences."

This is something that Duchess Meghan apparently felt that she needed to do. "Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to the Duchess," according to the post.

The Sussex royal tour continues in South Africa next week with Duchess Meghan travelling to Johannesburg on Tuesday 1 October and Prince Harry meeting up with her while she does her official duties which includes a few meet and greets with NGO's and volunteers.

Before they leave next week the couple will also be meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe as part of their official itinerary.