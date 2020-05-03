Duchess Meghan to launch lifestyle website

Duchess Meghan is to launch her lifestyle website to rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop. Royal insiders have revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is planning to relaunch her The Tig website now her and her husband Prince Harry have stepped back as senior royals. Royal expert Myka Meier told the Royally Obsessed podcast: "I think Meghan is going to have another Instagram. I think she's going to do a Goop, like a new version of The Tig ... I really think that's coming. I have a friend with a little bit of insider knowledge, and I think she's already working on something. "I think we will be seeing something very interesting and creative with masterminds from all over the world coming together to bring something inspiring soon." Duchess Meghan recently recorded a top-secret voiceover for "Elephant" and she hopes her new Disney+ documentary will inspire people to "take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way".

She said: "I hope that when people see this film, they see how connected we all are and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet, and animals in a very different way.

"I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of the elephants to life. I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat.

"When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety. These creatures are so majestic and at the same time they are so sensitive and so connected.

"We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."