Duchess Meghan wanted Prince Harry to see Los Angeles 'through philanthrophy'

The Duchess of Sussex wanted to show Prince Harry Los Angeles "through philanthropy", which is why they have been volunteering with Project Angel Food. The couple - who moved to the former actress' hometown last month - have recently been helping Project Angel Food by delivering free meals to those with critical illnesses amid the coronavirus pandemic and they were "extremely happy" to be able to get involved and help out in the community. The company's executive director, Richard Ayoub, told 'Access Hollywood': "They seemed extremely happy and really are all about being of service. I feel like this was Meghan's way to show Harry a little bit of Los Angeles, but through philanthropy. It's their way of seeing this community and seeing the people most in need." The couple - who have 11-month-old son Archie together - have been able to maintain a low-profile while carrying out their volunteering duties because of the protective masks they were wearing. Richard explained: "They were casually dressed.

"When you have these masks -- and they had the N95 masks -- it covers up a lot of your face.

"We did get a call from one of the clients, saying, 'It didn't dawn on me until they left, but was that who I thought it was who delivered a meal to me?' "

Richard previously admitted he was "blown away" that the duke and duchess wanted to help his organisation.

He said: "They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload.

"I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population.

"Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60."

It's believed Harry and Meghan first got on board on Easter Sunday, and then again asked to volunteer on Wednesday.

The project has seen a surge in demand due to the ongoing health crisis, with 400 new people signing up to receive meals.

While the organisation currently serves 1 600 meals each day, this figure will now rise to 2 000.