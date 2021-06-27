Duchess of Cambridge may not attend Princess Diana statue unveiling?

Duchess Catherine could miss the unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial statue in London next week. Prince William and Prince Harry will both attend the ceremony in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London next week but William's wife Catherine may not be present after the event was downsized due to Covid-19 lockdown rules, the Daily Mail reports.

Harry's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did not travel to London with him from California as she has recently given birth to their second child. According to Kensington Palace, Harry and William will be joined by Diana's close family, the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and garden designer Pip Morrison.

It's expected the siblings will walk together to unveil the statue before then giving separate speeches. Harry is currently staying with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where he is quarantining for the required five days before being tested for coronavirus. The ceremony will mark the first time Harry and William have been together since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.