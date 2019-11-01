The Duchess of Sussex doesn't want "people to love her", she just wants to "be heard".
The former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - wants to use her high profile to support causes that matter to her and she isn't worried if her strong opinions make her unpopular.
Her friend Bryony Gordon wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper: " If I have learnt anything about Meghan in the time I have known her, it is that she is a doer, not a wallower. She lives in the solution, not the problem.
"She told me that she didn't want people to love her - she just wanted them to be able to hear her. I have found that this is what the Duchess of Sussex stands for: using her voice to help give one to people less privileged than her."
The writer accompanied the 38-year-old duchess to visit the Luminary Bakery, a social enterprise venture in London which helps empower disadvantaged women, and Meghan admitted she wanted her official visits to be "really relaxed" because she doesn't feel different to the people she meets.