Duchess Meghan Markle pays her respects at a memorial to Uyinene Mrwetyana in Claremont, Cape Town. Picture from Instagram
Cape Town - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will join the family of Uyinene Mrwetyana for the launch of a foundation in the name of the slain 19-year-old student.

The news comes after her killer Luyanda Botha was found guilty on Friday on four counts including rape, murder and obstructing the administration of justice and sentenced to three life sentences and five years for obstruction of justice.

Mrwetyana was last seen on August 24 when she went to collect a parcel at the Claremont Post Office, where Botha worked.

Mrwetyana was raped and bludgeoned to death with a scale inside the post office.

While on their royal tour to South Africa, the Duchess of Sussex  found time to visit the Post Office in Claremont, where the UCT student was murdered.

“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in SA, please continue to follow our tour #AmINext

While in Cape Town, Duchess Meghan felt it important to visit the site where Uyinene was killed and according to the couple's Instagram account "The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences."

"Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to the Duchess," according to the post.

In a statement posted to social media, it was revealed that the Duchess will be sharing a video message on the 29th of November, which is when the foundation for Mrwetyana will be launched.



Cape Argus