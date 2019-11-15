Duchess of Sussex to join in on the launch of Uyinene Mrtwetyana's foundation









Duchess Meghan Markle pays her respects at a memorial to Uyinene Mrwetyana in Claremont, Cape Town. Picture from Instagram

Cape Town - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will join the family of Uyinene Mrwetyana for the launch of a foundation in the name of the slain 19-year-old student. The news comes after her killer Luyanda Botha was found guilty on Friday on four counts including rape, murder and obstructing the administration of justice and sentenced to three life sentences and five years for obstruction of justice.

Mrwetyana was last seen on August 24 when she went to collect a parcel at the Claremont Post Office, where Botha worked.





Mrwetyana was raped and bludgeoned to death with a scale inside the post office.





While on their royal tour to South Africa, the Duchess of Sussex found time to visit the Post Office in Claremont, where the UCT student was murdered.









While in Cape Town, Duchess Meghan felt it important to visit the site where Uyinene was killed and according to the couple's Instagram account "The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences."

"Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to the Duchess," according to the post.





In a statement posted to social media, it was revealed that the Duchess will be sharing a video message on the 29th of November, which is when the foundation for Mrwetyana will be launched.

Meghan will join the family of Uyinene Mrwetyana family via Skype video call to launch her foundation on the 29th of November



Duchess Meghan is sharing a special video message for the Nov 29 launch of a foundation being started by the family of murdered South African student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Cape Argus