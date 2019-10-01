Britain's Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, being gifted a bouquet of flowers by survivors of gender-based violence from The Teddy Bear Foundation. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

The Duchess of Sussex visited Action Aid South Africa in Johannesburg, an organisation aimed at raising awareness on gender-based violence in learning institutions in South Africa. Action Aid South Africa (AASA) is a country programme of Action Aid International, a federation of 47 country programmes around the world working to end global poverty and inequality. Duchess Megan spoke at length with Country Director of Action Aid SA Nondumiso Msibande and Bafana Khumalo of the Sonke Gender Justice Movement. During her visit, she has learnt more about the charity's work.

Britain's Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, briefing media on a visit to a gender based violence education centre where she met with partner organisations to discuss violence against women and children. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Elizabbeth Steenkamp, the programme manager of the Teddy Bear Foundation welcomed Duchess Megan. The Teddy Bear Foundation’s Medico-legal Clinic is a specialised medical facility for children who have been abused or neglected and also serves as a training service for medical professionals working in the child protection field.

It is based within the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital and is run by a multidisciplinary team of paediatricians, doctors, forensic nurses, social workers and volunteers.

Britain's Royal Highness Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaking to Professor Rachel Jewekes of the SAMRC Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Another non-profit organisation representative present was Professor Rachel Jewkes. Jewkes is the Director of the What Works to Prevent Violence Global Programme. She is also the Executive Scientist in Research Strategy in the South African Medical Research Council, Office of the President and Secretary of the Sexual Violence Research Initiative.

These powerful women sat in a room to unpack what it is that they can be, do and accomplish in difficult circumstances to an audience of survivors.

Meghan Markle's day of solo appearances kicked off with an ACU roundtable discussion at the University of Johannesburg. There, Meghan spoke about the significance of gender equality in education.