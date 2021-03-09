Duchess of Sussex wants 'a basic right to privacy'

The Duchess of Sussex insists she should be able to keep some parts of her life private. The 39-year-old former actress - who has Archie, 22 months, and is expecting a baby girl with Prince Harry - thinks her family should be able to keep certain aspects of their lives private, despite their royal status. In un-aired clip from her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey - which has been released by O, The Oprah Magazine - the Duchess explained: "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic. “We're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." The Duchess subsequently used an analogy to explain what she meant by "basic" privacy.

She said: "If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your co-worker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?'

“You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'

"And then if they double down and say, 'No, but you already showed me that one. So you have to show me everything.

“You know what, I'm just gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'"

The Duchess acknowledged that she shouldn't ever expect total privacy. However, she's called for "boundaries" and "respect".

The former 'Suits' star said: "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.' No one would want that.

"So it's about boundaries. And it's about respect."