Duchess of Sussex wants women to be the focus of coronavirus recovery

The Duchess of Sussex has said the women should be prioritised in the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in a speech to viewers of the Vax Live concert.

The 39-year-old royal addressed viewers of the Vax Live concert on Saturday night after she and husband Prince Harry acted as campaign chairs for the event, which supports Covid-19 vaccinations across the globe and featured performances from stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Foo Fighters.

In a pre-recorded message, Meghan said: "The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle Covid-19.

“We've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter.

"But it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward.

“As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritises the health, safety and success for everyone - and particularly women, who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic."

The former actress - making her first TV appearance since her and The Duke of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March - told viewers that "women, and especially women of colour, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out" during the pandemic and can only "rebuild" once jabs have been distributed fairly across the world.

Meghan said: "But if we work together to bring vaccines to every country and continent, insist that vaccines are equitably distributed and fairly priced, and ensure that governments around the world are donating their additional vaccines to countries in need, then we can begin to fully rebuild.

"Not only to restore us to where we were before, but to go further, and rapidly advance the conditions, opportunity, and mobility for women everywhere."

The duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry - admits that the campaign is of particular importance as she and her husband are expecting a baby daughter.

Meghan - who shares son Archie, two, with Harry - said: "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter.

"It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."