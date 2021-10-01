Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hail 'special' Bond movie

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised the "inspirational" efforts of the cast and crew of “No Time To Die”. The royal couple attended the long-awaited world premiere of the new Bond movie at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, and they subsequently hailed the "inspirational" efforts of the cast and crew.

The Duke and Duchess said in a post on their Twitter account: "Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens! "No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig’s last after 15 years in the role. It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special. (sic)" Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens! 🎬



Funds from the world premiere have been awarded to charities that support serving and former members of the UK's intelligence agencies.

And the royals have welcomed the news in their Twitter post. They said: "Tonight's world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service, and @GCHQ (sic)" The Duke and Duchess were joined at the premiere by Daniel Craig, who is making his last-ever appearance as James Bond in the movie.

And the royals have welcomed the news in their Twitter post. They said: "Tonight’s world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service, and @GCHQ (sic)" The Duke and Duchess were joined at the premiere by Daniel Craig, who is making his last-ever appearance as James Bond in the movie.