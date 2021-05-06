Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launch YouTube channel

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced they are launching a YouTube channel, which will give fans an inside look at their life as working royals.

The couple – who recently celebrated a decade of marriage – announced the news in a video posted to their social media channels, which was accompanied by the message: “Welcome to our official YouTube channel!”

The clip begins with Prince William and Duchess Catherine – who was known as Kate Middleton before her wedding – sat at home together before he turns to her and says: “We need to be careful what we say now because these guys are filming everything.”

It then goes into a compilation of the various royal engagements the couple have carried out over the years.

One particularly amusing clip is from this year’s St Patrick’s day message which sees Catherine turn to William and quip: “You don't need to roll your Rs.”

As expected, the news was met with much excitement on their Twitter followers with one fan simply saying: “Finally”, while another said: “love this so much! So nice to see the humour between the Duke and Duchess, subscribing now!”

William and Catherine have been releasing videos of themselves with increasing regularity and posted one recently to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

In the clip taken at their family home in Norfolk, the couple are joined by their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

The video was accompanied by a message which read: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C.”

In December 2007 the royal family launched the official Royal Family Channel on YouTube to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first televised broadcast in 1957.