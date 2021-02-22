Duke and Duchess of Sussex help out storm-damaged shelter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered support to a women's shelter which suffered storm damage by making a donation to replace a roof via their Archewell Foundation.

Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan - who have 22-month-old son Archie together and are expecting their second child - have stepped in to fund a replacement roof at the Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas — which offers women and children in abusive situations a route towards a safe and independent life - via their Archewell Foundation after their housing facilities, school and offices were severely affected by the recent bad weather.

The organisation tweeted: "Today the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

"Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!(sic)"

The donation will also go towards repairs at Annie's House, the organisation's transitional housing facility and it was welcomed by the company.