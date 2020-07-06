Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan Archewell films

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex have applied to trademark Archewell for "television shows and motion picture films", as well as a host of other ventures. The royal couple have submitted documents to the Intellectual Property Office in London offering a wide range of potential ventures under the umbrella of the name of their planned charitable foundation. According to the Daily Mail newspaper, they have also listed "digital entertainment content", "providing a website featuring information in the field of physical fitness" and a site" featuring information in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health" in their submission. A source said: "Archewell is going to be huge. Harry and Meghan will use it to support lots of causes that they feel passionately about." Last month, the couple - who have 14-month-old son Archie together - had their plans to trademark Archewell in the US rejected because their plans were "too vague" and the application form hadn't even been signed.

It was recently claimed Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are not in a hurry to launch Archewell and it is currently still "in the relatively early stages of development".

An insider said: "They are in no hurry to launch Archewell, they want to get it right, that's really important to them. This is something that they want to do for the rest of their lives so they're not going to be pressured into launching something that's still in the relatively early stages of development."

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are believed to be putting all their energy into Archewell, with all their current charitable projects feeding into the foundation, despite it not being launched yet.

The source added: "Everything they're doing at the moment is part of Archewell. Whether Covid, BLM or their ongoing charity work, it's all part of how they're working on Archewell and developing their work and focus going forward. Their team have been working on hate speech issues, and tech-for-good behind the scenes since the beginning of the year. It was the focus of their visit to Stanford in February."