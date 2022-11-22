Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s hugely-anticipated Netflix docuseries to premier on December 8

Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the opening ceremony of the “Invictus Games” in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Peter Dejong/Pool via Reuters

Published 2h ago

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries will reportedly premiere on December 8.

The show – which was thought to be facing a delay due to backlash over the new series of “The Crown” – is set to air before the end of the year, according to ‘Page Six’.

It also reported on Monday, the couple’s show was once titled “Chapters” but has now changed its name, which is yet to be announced.

Netflix bosses are still to discuss the documentary, but Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, said about the show in an interview with the “Cut” in August: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”

It was revealed last week Prince Harry, 38, and his wife – who share son Archie, 3, and 17-month-old daughter Lilibet – had parted ways with the project’s original director, Garrett Bradley, over differing opinions and instead brought Liz Garbus onboard.

“Page Six” said the Sussexes were “having second thoughts” on the project following the Queen’s death, with an insider saying: “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language.”

Another source later told the outlet much of the show “contradicted” what the duke wrote in his upcoming memoir, “Spare”, due for release on January 10 next year.

